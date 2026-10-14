WUHAN, China — Jessica Pegula squandered three match points and lost to Jelena Ostapenko in three sets at the Wuhan Open on Wednesday in the American's first match in more than a month.

Ostapenko won 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 in an unlikely last-32 comeback that included saving match points on three occasions in the second set against the second-seeded Pegula, who hadn't played since losing in the US Open semifinals.

Pegula, a finalist in Wuhan last year, took an extended break — missing events in Singapore and Beijing — because of the physical toll of her busy schedule over the summer.

Iga Swiatek had a much easier time of it, advancing to the round of 16 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Magdalena Frech.

The six-time major winner started slowly against her Polish compatriot, dropping an early service game and falling behind 2-0 before winning six straight games to take the first set. She continued momentum by winning four straight games to start the second set.

Swiatek is seeded No. 7 in the WTA's 1000-level event. She reached the quarterfinals of the recent China Open in Beijing.

Swiatek next faces either Ashlyn Krueger or Lanlana Tararudee. She’s in the same quarter as top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who was facing Ann Li later Wednesday in a match to reach the final 16.

In other second-round matches, No. 5 Elina Svitolina had a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Liudmila Samsonova and No. 170-ranked Sonay Kartal upset No. 9-seed Belinda Bencic 6-0, 7-5. Sixth-seeded Karolina Muchova beat Caty McNally 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) and next faces Diana Shnaider.