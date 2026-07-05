Jessica Pegula has been utterly dominant against fellow Americans this year.
After defeating 18-year-old Iva Jovic in the Round of 16 to advance to her second-career Wimbledon quarterfinal, Pegula's record against countrywomen in 2026 improved to 8-0.
After dropping the first set 4-6, the 32-year-old veteran showed why she is a top-ten player, winning the second and third sets, 6-3, 6-1 respectively.
Pegula has never gone beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in singles, last making the final eight in 2023.
The American will take on the winner of Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, and USA's Coco Gauff in the next round.