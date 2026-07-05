Jessica Pegula has been utterly dominant against fellow Americans this year.

After defeating 18-year-old Iva Jovic in the Round of 16 to advance to her second-career Wimbledon quarterfinal, Pegula's record against countrywomen in 2026 improved to 8-0.

After dropping the first set 4-6, the 32-year-old veteran showed why she is a top-ten player, winning the second and third sets, 6-3, 6-1 respectively.

Pegula has never gone beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in singles, last making the final eight in 2023.