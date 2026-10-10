BEIJING — Mirra Andreeva earned her 50th match win of the season by beating Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.

The French Open champion will face either Elise Mertens or home favourite Zheng Qinwen for the title on Sunday.

No. 5-ranked Andreeva is set to move up two spots in next week’s rankings. The Russian player's 50 match wins puts her in a tie with Jessica Pegula for most on tour, according to the WTA.