INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva smashed her racket several times during a 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-3 loss to unseeded Katerina Siniakova in the tournament's third round on Monday night, then left the court exchanging words with the crowd.

Andreeva threw her racket after losing the second set tiebreaker before smashing it, resulting in a code violation.

She threw her racket again following match point and then, after shaking hands at the net with Siniakova, left the court gesturing and shouting at the crowd.