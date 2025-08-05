Naomi Osaka’s climb back up the ranks of the world’s best players continues to be a major subplot at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Osaka, a four-time major winner who was the top-ranked women’s player in 2019, has dropped just one set through four match victories in Montreal. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old will face a stiff test in the quarterfinals in the form of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina — the world’s 12th-ranked player — on Centre Court at IGA Stadium.

Osaka, ranked 49th in the world, missed all of 2023 while on maternity leave. The Japanese player has been steadily working her way back into form in 2025, perhaps culminating with a very deep run at the NBO.

While Osaka’s play is a huge talking point at the tournament, it’s just one of a couple of things to keep an eye on during the third-last day of action at the NBO in Montreal and Toronto.

Men’s quarters continue

Two semifinal spots are still up for grabs in Toronto after Alexander Zverev — the NBO’s top seed — and Karen Khachanov punched their tickets to the final four with wins on Monday.

A pair of big-time American players are in the mix on Tuesday, with world No. 4 Taylor Fritz gunning for victory over Andrey Rublev in primetime on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium. Fritz, who ousted Canadian Gabriel Diallo earlier in the draw, survived a serious scare from Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 16, where Fritz won a three-set match in which every set required a tie-breaker.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ben Shelton — who has risen up the charts this season to become the world’s No. 7-ranked player — will face Aussie Alex de Minaur in the NBO’s final quarterfinal. Both men are coming off three-set wins in the last round, with Shelton downing Flavio Cobolli, while de Minaur defeated Frances Tiafoe.

Wide-open women’s draw

With the top five seeds at the NBO all bounced, suddenly No. 6-ranked Madison Keys is top-rated player in the field. The American will face Dane Clara Tauson — the NBO’s 16th seed — in a Centre Court quarterfinal at IGA. Keys needed a third-set tie-breaker to squeak past Karolina Muchova on Sunday.

After Keys and Tauson battle, Osaka and Svitolina will contest the final quarterfinal match of the women’s draw on Centre Court.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE (all times ET)

Women's: 6 p.m., Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+

Men's: 7 p.m., Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+

MATCH SCHEDULE (All times ET)

Women's in Montreal

Centre Court (starts at 4 p.m.)

[3] Taylor Townsend (U.S.) / Shuai Zhang (China) vs. Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

Not before 6 p.m.

[6] Madison Keys (U.S.) vs. [16] Clara Tauson (Denmark)

[10] Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) vs. Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Men's in Toronto

Centre Court (starts at 4:30 p.m.)

[4] Kevin Krawietz (Germany) / Tim Puetz (Germany) vs. [2] Julian Cash (Great Britain) / Lloyd Glasspool (Great Britain)