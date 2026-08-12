Unsettled weather in Toronto has caused a delay at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The first women's semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina won't start until at least 8 p.m. ET after rain pushed back the 7 p.m. start on Wednesday.

Doubles play on the grandstand court was suspended after starting earlier in the afternoon.

Coco Gauff is scheduled to face Elena Rybakina in the second singles semifinal.

All singles play can be seen on Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet+.