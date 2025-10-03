BEIJING — Jessica Pegula became the third American to reach the semifinals of the China Open after rallying to beat compatriot Emma Navarro on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Pegula wasted six set points in the opener but dominated the next two sets to triumph 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1

“I told myself not to get too frustrated,” Pegula said. “Just stay calm, try to relax a little bit, and not try as hard to execute the game plan. That kind of allowed me to play more free.”

Pegula next faces Linda Noskova, who eased past Britain’s Sonay Kartal 6-3, 6-4.

The 20-year-old Noskova became the youngest Czech player to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal since the format was introduced in 2009.