Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo, clinch WTA Finals berth

China's Zheng Qinwen returns a shot against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

TOKYO — Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The 22-year-old Zheng earned her third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in the tour’s Asian swing.

The 25-year-old Kenin had one of the best performances of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020. However, a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, made her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.