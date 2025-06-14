LONDON — Emma Raducanu will miss next week’s Berlin Open because of a back problem, as she tries to get ready for Wimbledon.

The 37th-ranked Raducanu has been dealing with the back issue since before the French Open last month. She took an off-court medical timeout during her quarterfinal loss at Queen’s Club to Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen on Friday.

Afterward, the 22-year-old Raducanu said she needs rest.

“I’m not overly concerned that it’s something serious," the 2021 U.S. Open champion said, “but I know it’s something that’s very annoying and needs proper and careful management.”