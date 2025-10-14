NINGBO, China — Ailing Emma Raducanu was knocked out by local wild card Zhu Lin in the first round of the Ningbo Open on Tuesday, her second straight early elimination due to health issues.

The 219th-ranked Zhu won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The British No. 1 and former U.S. Open champion needed a medical timeout when she was 4-3 down in the second set and again when she was trailing 2-1 in the final set. Her movement still remained limited and Zhu raced to a victory by winning 16 of the last 19 points.

Last week, Raducanu retired ill during a hot and humid opening match at the Wuhan Open. American Ann Li was winning 6-1 4-1 when Raducanu retired.

Also Tuesday, Canada's Victoria Mboko dropped her opening match 6-3, 7-6 (3) to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.