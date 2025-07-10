LONDON — Players and fans felt the impact of high temperatures at Wimbledon when Thursday's semifinal match between top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova was delayed twice in the first set because of spectators feeling unwell.
The affected fans at Centre Court were seated in the lower level — not shaded — and on both occasions Sabalenka walked over to offer a bottle of water. The first time, she also offered a blue ice pack.
The temperature during the first set reached 31 C.
The grass-court tournament experienced record-breaking Day 1 heat when the temperature rose to 33 C.
