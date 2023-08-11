Samsonova upsets Sabalenka to advance to quarterfinals at National Bank Open

MONTREAL — Liudmila Samsonova of Russia and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will meet in the National Bank Open quarterfinals Friday evening after both players won their round of 16 matches.

Samsonova upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the National Bank Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Samsonova, the tournament’s 15th seed, went up a break late in the third set to serve for the match. Sabalenka had a chance to break back in the final game, but Samsonova fended it off before hitting a cheeky drop shot on match point.

Bencic beat seventh seed Petra Kvitova of Czechia 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1.

After Bencic rolled her ankle early in the third set, Kvitova displayed some true sportsmanship by helping Bencic to her bench and holding her ice bag.

Bencic ultimately carried on to win the match.

The winner between Bencic and Samsonova will face either third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or 10th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the semifinals.

The final round of 16 matches had to be squeezed in before the quarterfinals after they were postponed due to lengthy rain delays on Thursday.

In Friday’s other quarterfinals, top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland was set to take on Danielle Collins of the United States, and fourth seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Coco Gauff were set to meet in an all-American matchup.