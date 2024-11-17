MALAGA, Spain — Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Sunday.
Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles.
Slovakia had beaten the U.S. — the competition's most successful nation — in the first round of the finals in Malaga.
Iga Swiatek's Poland, seeking its first title, will face Italy in the semifinals.
Last year, the Italians were runner-up to defending champion Canada, which faces Great Britain in the other quarterfinal on Sunday.
