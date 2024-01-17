Spain’s Arantxa Sanchez Vicario found guilty of fraud, will avoid prison

BARCELONA, Spain — Former women’s No. 1 tennis player Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and her ex-husband have been found guilty of fraud, a Spanish court ruled Wednesday.

The Barcelona-based court found that Sanchez Vicario and her former husband had hidden assets in an attempt to avoid paying a multi-million euro debt to Banque de Luxembourg.

The four-time Grand Slam winner was sentenced to two years of prison time, but she avoided going behind bars since the court waived her sentence as a first-time offender. She reached a deal with prosecutors last year to admit to the accusations in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Her husband, Josep Santacana, received a prison sentence of three years and three months.

The former couple must also pay a fine of 6.6 million euros (US$7.1 million).

Sanchez Vicario, 52, won the French Open in 1989, 1994, and 1998 and the U.S. Open in 1994.

