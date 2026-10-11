BEIJING — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated top-seeded Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and Zhang Shuai of China 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday in the women's doubles final at the China Open.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, earned her 25th career WTA Tour title and fifth of the season.

"Obviously today's performance was a really great culmination of the entire week, which was awesome for us,” Dabrowski said. “We brought a really high level. Our opponents forced us to do that with their reputation, the number of times we've played them."