Swiatek defeats Gauff again, advances to Dubai Championships final

Poland's Iga Świątek celebrates after she beats Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final.

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the other semifinal.

Swiatek beat Pegula last week to retain her Qatar Open title.

