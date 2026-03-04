INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis.

Sabalenka posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, accompanied with the words “You & me, forever” along with a ring and heart emoji.

The news quickly drew congratulations from fellow tennis players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Amanda Anisimova, a possible opponent for Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at the forthcoming Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.