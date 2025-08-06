It's no secret that Victoria Mboko has captured the hearts of Canadian tennis fans with her incredible run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

But after Mboko's latest win on home soil Wednesday night, which advanced her to her first career WTA 1000 final, it's not just Canadians who are paying attention.

The 18-year-old from Toronto ousted No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in a semifinal match that kept everyone watching on the edge of their seat.

And tennis fans from around the world took notice.