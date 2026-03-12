Tenth-ranked Victoria Mboko headlines the Canadian roster for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers next month in Kazakhstan.

Tennis Canada says Mboko, from Burlington, Ont., will be joined by Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, Marina Stakusic of Mississauga and Kayla Cross of London, Ont.

The best-of-five tie will begin April 10 on an indoor clay court at the Beeline Arena in Astana.

The winning team will advance to the 2026 Finals in September while the losing team will compete in the November playoffs.

Marie-Eve Pelletier will serve as Canadian interim captain. Tennis Canada says captain Heidi El Tabakh is unavailable due to personal reasons.