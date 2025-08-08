The next time Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka take the court will be on the hard surfaces of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Mboko and Osaka both withdrew from the Cincinnati Open on Friday, the tournament announced.

First-round action from the WTA 1000 tournament began Friday, with Mboko and Osaka scheduled to start play Saturday. Instead, they will each make way for a lucky loser and rest up before the U.S. Open begins in late August.

The pair competed in the final of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Thursday in Montreal, which went the distance and ended with Mboko's first-career WTA 1000 title.

Mboko was also battling a wrist injury in the later stages of the tournament.