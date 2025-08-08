Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has rocketed 61 spots to a career-best No. 24 in the world rankings after winning her first career WTA Tour title at the National Bank Open.

The 18-year-old from Toronto upset four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in a three-set final in Montreal on Thursday night.

Mboko, who grew up in Burlington, Ont., has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season.

She ended the 2024 campaign at No. 350 in the world and has since gone on a 53-9 tear, earning almost $1.2 million in prize money along the way.

Mboko will take a break to rest her sore right wrist before beginning preparation for the U.S. Open in New York, where she'll be a seeded player at a Grand Slam for the first time.