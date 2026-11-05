PARIS — Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters after Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their third-round match on Thursday due to an arm injury.

The big-serving Italian did not specify which arm but said in an Instagram post that he has been in pain for a few days.

The second-seeded Alcaraz's quarterfinal opponent will be sixth-seeded Arthur Fils or No. 11 Taylor Fritz, who has an outside chance of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. They played their third-round match later Thursday at Plenitude Arena.