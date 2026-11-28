BOLOGNA, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz powered Spain past Britain on Saturday and into the Davis Cup final, earning a title rematch with Italy.

Six-time champion Spain beat Britain 2-0 in the semifinals in Bologna, Alcaraz clinching victory with a straight sets-win against Arthur Fery.

Alcaraz completed a career Grand Slam this season and bounced back from a wrist injury that sidelined him for nearly five months by winning the ATP Finals last week.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old Spaniard can add a Davis Cup title to his superb season if he can help his team beat Italy, which is without injured world No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

“I’m just really happy, really proud, giving that point to qualify Spain for the final,” Alcaraz said. “It’s the second straight final for us, and my first Davis Cup final. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win."

The No. 3-ranked Alcaraz swept aside Fery, who stunned tennis with his unlikely run to the Wimbledon semifinals this year, 6-2, 6-1.

Fery had the daunting task of having to beat Alcaraz to take the tie to a doubles decider after Rafael Jodar overcame Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5.

Alcaraz has had fitness issues in recent weeks and didn't play in Spain's quarterfinal against Austria on Thursday. But he was back in action on Saturday, needing only 72 minutes to wrap up the win.

Italy has won the tournament for three consecutive years, including a 2-0 victory over a Spain side missing Alcaraz in last season's final.

Spain is aiming to win the competition for the first time since 2019.