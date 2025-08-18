The latest entry in the burgeoning Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry wasn't quite the epic with which tennis fans have become accustomed.

Trailing 5-0 in the first set, Sinner retired from Monday's Cincinnati Open final citing illness, handing Alcaraz the trophy.

The final began amid heat at 3 p.m. local with the temperature at 31 degrees C. Sinner stopped play after just 23 minutes.

Alcaraz, 22, now owns 22 career ATP titles.

Sinner and Alcaraz have waged two memorable Grand Slam finals against each other already this year, with Alcaraz claiming the French Open before Sinner was victorious at Wimbledon.

The top-ranked men's players could meet next at the US Open, the final major of the year, which is set to begin Aug. 24.