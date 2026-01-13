AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Eighth-ranked Ben Shelton “knocked off the rust” in his first match of 2026 on Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Francisco Comesana in the ATP Tour event in Auckland, New Zealand.

As the top-seeded player, the American had a bye through the first round of ATP 250 tournament which he has chosen to start his season in each of his last four years.

With his coach and father Brian Shelton and his partner, U.S. women's soccer team star Trinity Rodman courtside, Shelton saved a set point in the first set to beat 68th-ranked Argentina player in 1 hour, 42 minutes.

Shelton had 12 aces and won 78 per cent of first-serve points but his game showed signs of recent inactivity.

“I feel great, knocked off a little bit of rust but just feel great to be back playing, back competing,” Shelton said. “I think it's great when you get to play a competitive match, feel the tension at certain points of the match and then obviously get a win and give yourself the opportunity to play again.”

Shelton faced a break point in his first service game as he tried to get into his rhythm, backing up his first serve by attacking short returns. He found Comesana's serve hard to crack at first. The Argentine had a set point at 5-4 but with Shelton at the net and the back court open, he overhit his backhand down the line.

It was his last chance. Shelton held then broke Comesana for 6-5 and held to take the set in 1 hour, 29 minutes. He then broke Comesana again in the first game of the second set and carried the break to clinch the match.