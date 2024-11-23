Recently retired Andy Murray is going to team up with Novak Djokovic, working with him as a coach through the Australian Open in January.
Murray's representatives put out statements from both players on Saturday.
Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history.
Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals who finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.