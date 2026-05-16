ROME — Jannik Sinner played through exhaustion and maintained his focus overnight to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 when their rain-delayed semifinal resumed on Saturday to extend his winning streak to 28 matches and set up an Italian Open final against Casper Ruud.

The top-ranked Sinner is one victory away from becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine Masters 1000 titles.

Rome is the only event in the Master series — the biggest outside the Grand Slams — that Sinner hasn’t won. Djokovic won each Masters event at least twice.

Sinner had led 4-2 in the third set when the match was suspended late Friday. The Italian finished off the match quickly when play resumed on Saturday, sealing it on his third match point after Medvedev had managed to fend off two on his serve.

Earlier on Friday on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Ruud maintained his focus during a nearly two-hour rain delay to rout home player Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1.

Coco Gauff will play Elina Svitolina in the women’s final later Saturday.

The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday.

Sinner is also attempting to become the first Italian man to raise the Rome trophy in a half century — since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Panatta will present the title to this year’s champion on Sunday, with Italian President Sergio Mattarella also slated to attend the final.

Sinner appeared exhausted

After winning the first set easily on Friday, Sinner appeared fatigued as Medvedev stepped up his game and started running him around the court with drop shots and groundstrokes to the corners.

After several points, Sinner bent over in apparent exhaustion and leaned on his racket for support.

Sinner came back from a 3-0 deficit in the second only to get broken again in the final game and hand the set to Medvedev.

But a bad bounce helped Sinner break Medvedev’s serve early in the third set to take control for good.

Sinner also had his right thigh treated by a trainer midway through the second set.

Sinner is 4-0 against Ruud

Sinner has won all four of his career meetings with Ruud without dropping a set — including a 6-0, 6-1 rout in the Rome quarterfinals last year.

“Jannik is chasing history,” Ruud said. “I have to be the guy to try to stop him, and it will not be easy playing here in his home country. ... Last year, he really (routed me) here on the same court, so of course I’m looking for revenge. But at the same time, I realize that he’s an incredible player and a unique talent.”

Sinner lost last year’s final in Rome to Carlos Alcaraz, who is now sidelined due to a right wrist injury, while Jasmine Paolini in 2025 became the first Italian woman to raise the trophy in 40 years.

Sinner hasn’t lost since getting beat by Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Feb. 19 and has already set the record with five straight Masters titles. He’s also trying to become the second man to win all three Masters 1000 tournaments on clay – including Monte Carlo and Madrid – in the same season after Rafael Nadal accomplished the feat in 2010.

Sinner has now won 10 of his last 11 meetings with Medvedev.