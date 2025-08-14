LONDON — An extra $18.3 million in prize money will be paid by the ATP men's tennis tour to players based on their performances at last year's nine Masters 1000 tournaments under a profit-sharing plan introduced in 2022.

The ATP said Thursday that amount is an increase from the $6.6 million profit-sharing bonus from Masters events in 2023.

By adding in the profit-sharing amount, overall compensation for ATP players in 2024 rises to a record $261 million, the ATP said.

The expanded Masters tour stops — with men and women playing at the same event, larger draws and lengthier tournament schedules — have drawn criticism from players for being too long.

The backdrop to all of this is demands from some athletes for more money and more say in the sport.