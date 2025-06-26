Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Mallorca Championships.
The Montreal native fired 11 aces and broke Medjedovic three times on six chances.
Auger-Aliassime will face Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in Friday's semifinal at the grass-court event.
Griekspoor beat Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-4 earlier Thursday.
Diallo had eight aces but couldn’t convert his lone break-point opportunity.
The six-foot-eight Diallo, who entered the tournament with a career-high No. 41 ranking, is due to make his main-draw debut at Wimbledon next week.
