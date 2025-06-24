It's next stop: Wimbledon for Leylah Fernandez.

The Canadian exited her final grass-court tuneup in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at the Bad Homburg Open following a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (6) loss to second-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Fernandez fired seven aces but made four double-faults in the loss as each player converted five break points during the tightly contested match.

Paolini will next face seventh-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., awaits play at Wimbledon, where the main draw begins Monday.