It's next stop: Wimbledon for Leylah Fernandez.
The Canadian exited her final grass-court tuneup in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at the Bad Homburg Open following a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (6) loss to second-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
Fernandez fired seven aces but made four double-faults in the loss as each player converted five break points during the tightly contested match.
Paolini will next face seventh-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.
Fernandez, of Laval, Que., awaits play at Wimbledon, where the main draw begins Monday.
Later Tuesday, fellow Canadians Gabriel Diallo and Felix Auger-Aliassime were set to compete in Round of 16 matches at the Mallorca Championships.
