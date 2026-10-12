Canadian men's single star Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the Round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters.

Seeded fourth in the annual hard court tournament at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, the Montreal athlete defeated Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 on Sunday in a match that took one hour, 59 minutes to complete.

Auger-Aliassime will face Casper Ruud of Norway in the next round. The 20th-seeded Ruud defeated 14th-seeded American Learner Tien 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime finished Sunday's match with seven aces, 37 winners, two double faults and 28 unforced errors. Carreno Busta had five aces, 13 winners, two double faults and 21 unforced errors.

The Canadian won four of 13 receiving games and 12 of 13 service games. Carreno Busta won one of 13 return games and nine of 13 service games.