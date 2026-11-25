LONDON — French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech has been charged with refusing to give a doping test sample, the sport’s investigators said Wednesday, though he can continue playing until his case is judged.

The 31-year-old Rinderknech, now ranked No. 57, acknowledged the disciplinary case in a social media post overnight after a report in French sports daily L’Equipe.

The report said he refused to cooperate with an unannounced visit by doping control officers in June, and risks a four-year ban.

Former Wimbledon women’s singles champion Marketa Vondrousova was banned for four years in June for refusing to take a test. She has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“I have never taken any banned substance and I am proud of my accomplishments in professional tennis, all of which have been achieved through hard work and with integrity always,” Rinderknech wrote in an Instagram post.

His case will be heard “early next year,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency said in a statement.

“Following media reports and the player’s social media post, we can confirm that Arthur Rinderknech has been charged with refusing a test,” said the agency which is prosecuting the case.

“We go to great lengths to keep cases confidential and we are disappointed that the details have become public in this way,” the ITIA said.

Rinderknech said he will “present the full details of the situation to the independent tribunal and will not respond to the allegations publicly at this time.”