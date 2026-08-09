Learner Tien has cruised to the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The 20-year-old American beat Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at IGA Stadium.

Tirante had seven aces to Tien's two in the Round of 16 match.

Tien won 4 of 12 break points to Tirante's 2 of 10, however.

Defending champion Ben Shelton plays Joao Fonseca in one of the featured evening matches.

The fifth-seeded Shelton is the highest-ranked player left in the men's bracket.