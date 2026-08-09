TORONTO — Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina has advanced at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The tournament's second seed defeated Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday at Sobeys Stadium.

Rybakina fired 11 aces to Samsonova's one in their Round of 16 match.

It's the seventh time the two players have met in WTA Tour action, with Samsonova holding a 4-3 career advantage.

Fourth seed Coco Gauff was set to play Alina Korneeca in the day's next match.