MONTREAL — Luciano Darderi of Italy reached the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament quarterfinals with a three-set win over Portugal's Nuno Borges on Saturday.

The 19th-seeded Darderi prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the ATP hardcourt tournament despite Borges hitting 23 more winners and firing 17 total aces to his four.

“I am feeling great,” said Darderi. “I think I am playing better match after match. I am playing good. Today was a really good fight.”

The 24-year-old's 30th win this season made him the first man to reach 10 ATP Tour quarterfinals this season.

“I think I am really consistent,” said Darderi. “I play well on all the surfaces. I think that is one of the keys, that I am playing good everywhere now.”

He awaited the winner of a round of 16 match between Arthur Rinderknech of France and Brandon Nakashima of the United States to know his quarterfinal opponent Monday.

But that match was tied at four in the third set when loud thunderstorms in the area delayed its conclusion.

The night session, weather permitting, was to feature eighth seed Jiri Lehecka of Czechia versus 19-year-old Spanish sensation Rafael Jodar.

Both men sought their third Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the season.

Frenchman Arthur Fils, the 18th seed, and Cameron Norrie of Britain were the scheduled late match.

Borges and Darderi held serve through their opening four service games before Borges broke through in the ninth, converting his second break point of the game with a clean winner past a helpless Darderi.

Borges then held serve to love, closing out the opening set with his seventh ace.

After saving four break points in his opening service game of the second set, Borges was broken in the fourth game to trail 3-1.

It proved to be the only break Darderi needed to force a deciding set.

Darderi struck again in the seventh game of the third, capitalizing on a costly Borges double fault to move ahead by a break.

Although Borges broke back immediately to level the set, Darderi earned the decisive break in the 11th game before serving out the match to reach his second straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal.