TORONTO — Poland's Iga Swiatek secured a quarterfinal berth at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Saturday with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Swiatek converted her sixth match point to complete the victory in two hours 10 minutes at Sobeys Stadium.

Three other singles matches were scheduled for later in the day, including the evening feature between top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and 16th-seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In doubles play, Denmark's Clara Tauson and American Ann Li edged Estonia's Ingrid Neel and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos 4-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9.

Australia's Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Asia Muhammad and Hungary's Fanny Stollar.