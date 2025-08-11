Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on in Cincinnati.

The Canadian advanced to the fourth round of the ATP 1000 tournament via walkover on Monday after opponent Arthur Rinderknech retired during the second set.

Auger-Aliassime was leading 7-6, 4-2 when the match ended. Rinderknech collapsed under the heat earlier in the match, got back up, but called it in the second set while trailing.

The 25-year-old is coming off a disappointing performance at home at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, where he dropped his opening match.

But Auger-Aliassime, seeded 23rd, earned his first win since Wimbledon in the second round (after receiving a bye) in Cincinnati, and will now face either Greece's 25th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Canadian fired seven aces to three double-faults against Rinderknech. He was broken on Rinderknech's lone opportunity, but converted on two of his 11 chances as well.

Later Monday, fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo was set to face top-ranked Jannik Sinner in a primetime match on centre court.