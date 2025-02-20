Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassiame is through to the semifinals of the Qatar Open in Doha.
The 24-year-old from Montreal advanced after fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev retired from their quarterfinal match Thursday.
Auger-Aliassiame won the first set 6-3 before Medvedev withdrew.
It was the second straight walkover for Auger-Aliassime. Hamad Medjedovic dropped out of their second-round match Wednesday due to a right leg injury.
Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 in the ATP rankings, is looking to win his third title of the year. He will face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.
Rublev, who won the Doha title in 2020, fended off second-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8) in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup that lasted two-and-a-half hours.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.