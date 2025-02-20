Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassiame is through to the semifinals of the Qatar Open in Doha.

The 24-year-old from Montreal advanced after fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev retired from their quarterfinal match Thursday.

Auger-Aliassiame won the first set 6-3 before Medvedev withdrew.

It was the second straight walkover for Auger-Aliassime. Hamad Medjedovic dropped out of their second-round match Wednesday due to a right leg injury.

Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 in the ATP rankings, is looking to win his third title of the year. He will face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.