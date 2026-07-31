MONTREAL — Félix Auger-Aliassime now knows his path to potential glory.

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers men's draw was completed Friday ahead of the Canadian tennis championship getting underway this weekend.

Ranked a career-high fourth on the ATP Tour and set to take centre stage in his hometown as the No. 2 seed, Auger-Aliassime will kick things off in the second round against either Luca Van Assche or a qualifier.

And if Auger-Aliassime advances through the bracket, the 25-year-old could eventually meet French Open finalist and No. 6 seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the quarterfinals

Auger-Aliassime has never won an ATP Masters 1000 title, while a Canadian hasn't captured the event's singles competition in the Open era. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., who's ranked No. 68 in the world, opens against Zachary Svajda of the United States.

No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany could face No. 7 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in the quarters, while fellow American Ben Shelton, who hoisted the trophy at last year's event in Toronto, and 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev are also on course for a clash at the same stage.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo — ranked No. 99 — will face a qualifier in the first round. Canadian wild-card entry Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., opens against Spain's Daniel Merida, while Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., meets Czechia's Vit Kopriva.