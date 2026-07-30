MONTREAL — Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime expects to announce a new coach following this summer’s U.S. Open after ending his 10-year partnership with Frédéric Fontang.

Auger-Aliassime spoke with reporters Thursday at IGA Stadium ahead of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in his hometown.

The 25-year-old, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, will be the men’s singles tournament’s second seed behind French Open champion Alexander Zverev.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will skip the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the second consecutive year. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is also absent as he recovers from a wrist injury.

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon, where he fell to Djokovic in an epic five-set match that lasted five hours and 15 minutes.

He announced after the grass-court Grand Slam that it would be his final tournament with Fontang.

Auger-Aliassime’s father, Sam Aliassime, will accompany him at the National Bank Open, which begins with qualifying Saturday.

He has won nine career ATP titles in singles, but still seeks his first victory at the 1000 and Grand Slam levels.