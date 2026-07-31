TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez will face a tough test if she advances at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The No. 30 seed from Laval, Que., has a opening-round bye and will play either Mexico's Renata Zarazua or Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in her first match following Friday's draw for the women's bracket.

Fernandez could then face a potential round of 32 meeting with No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus tops the draw, with second seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, two-time champion Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, both of the United States, along with Poland's Iga Swiatek among the favourites.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont. — the 2019 NBO champion — opens against Czechia's Nikola Bartunkova, while wild-card Venus Williams of the U.S drew Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. The 46-year-old Williams owns seven Grand Slam singles titles, but has never captured the Canadian crown.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, London's Kayla Cross, Toronto's Cadence Brace and Richmond Hill, Ont., natives Ariana Arseneault and Carol Zhao round out the Canadian singles entries.