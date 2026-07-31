Victoria Mboko will miss the 2026 US Open.

The 19-year-old Canadian isn't listed on the official entry list for the last tennis major of the year, suggesting that the knee injury she's been dealing with ever since falling on court in June at the HSBC Championships still isn't right.

Mboko, the world No. 12 from Burlington, Ont., injured the medial collateral ligament in her left knee.

It forced her to withdraw from the rest of the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, and also next week's National Bank Open presented by Rogers — where she is the defending champion.