Leylah Fernandez's D.C. Open title defence is over.

The 23-year-old from Laval, Que., lost 6-2, 7-6 (1) to Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the second round Wednesday after winning last year's WTA 500 tournament.

Eala converted four of nine break points and won 63.3 per cent of the points on Fernandez's second serve to take the match in one hour 53 minutes.

The seventh-seeded Fernandez fell to 13-20 in singles action this season.

She and partner Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan also exited the women's doubles tournament Tuesday with a first-round loss to China's Tang Qianhui and Xu Yifan.

The world No. 34 moves on to the National Bank Open in Toronto, with singles main-draw play beginning Sunday.