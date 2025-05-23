When Felix Auger-Aliassime next takes the court, it'll be at the French Open.
The Canadian lost 6-1, 6-4 to Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the Hamburg Open on Friday, ending his final clay-court tuneup prior to the second Grand Slam of the season.
Auger-Aliassime, the 24-year-old from Montreal, saw his career record against Russia's Rublev drop to 1-7 with the loss as he managed to win just 38 per cent of second-serve points.
The Canadian also fired five aces without double-faulting, but missed his lone break opportunity.
Rublev will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in Saturday's final.
The run in Germany marked Auger-Aliassime's first three wins of the clay-court season. He pulled out of the Italian Open with a sore back.
Seeded 29th at Roland Garros, Auger-Aliassime will open his tournament with a first-round match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.
