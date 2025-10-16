Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the quarterfinals of the European Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded second in Brussels, out-aced Dzumhur 22-0 and had 14 break-point chances in the match.

But Dzumhur defended 13 break chances against while converting both of the ones he had in a match with little room for error.

Auger-Aliassime was up double-break point in what could have been a decisive 10th game in the third set, but Dzumhur ended up fending off three match points to earn a hold and tie the set 5-5.

Dzumhur then had a 4-3 lead in the deciding tiebreak before Auger-Aliassime scored four of the next five points.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 13th in the world, will next face the winner of a match between Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands and American qualifier Eliot Spizzirri in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 hardcourt event.