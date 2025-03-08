Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell 6-4, 6-2 to Jenson Brooksby of the United States in second-round action at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on Saturday.

The Montreal native had just two aces and three double faults and failed to break on his two chances. He also won 67 per cent of his first-serve points.

Brooksby, meanwhile, had one ace and three double faults but went 3-for-6 on break point opportunities. He also won 79 per cent of his first-serve points.

Auger-Aliassime, who had a bye into the second round, was coming off a final appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships last week.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play against Australia's Adam Walton later Saturday.