Victoria Mboko has solidified her hold on the top spot in Canadian women's tennis.

The top-seeded Mboko beat No. 7 Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4 in an all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Strasbourg International on Thursday.

Mboko is now 2-0 against Fernandez after winning a three-setter in Hong Kong en route to her second career tournament title last year.

On Thursday, Mboko won 82.1 per cent of points when she got her first serve in, well above Fernandez's rate (58.7).

Mboko next faces world No. 33 Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the semifinals of the French Open tune-up event.