TORONTO — Canada's Dan Martin fell 6-3, 6-0 to Spain's Jaume Munar in opening-round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Monday.

The 26-year-old Martin made it into the main draw as a qualifier after defeating Japan's Taro Daniel in three sets on Saturday.

Martin, ranked 560th in the world, went without an ace or a break-point opportunity in Monday's loss, only winning 40 per cent of his first-serve points.

Munar, ranked 51st in the world, fired six aces without a double fault in the one-hour, 10-minute match. He also broke on five of his 10 chances while winning 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Spaniard will next face 14th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.