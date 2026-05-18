Canada is off to a good start at the second Grand Slam of the year.

Alexis Galarneau and Liam Draxl won their first matches in the French Open men's qualifying draw on Monday.

Galarneau, from Laval, Que., won a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-7) marathon over Alex Barrena of Argentina.

Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont, beat Ilia Simakin of Russia 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Players must win three qualifying matches to be assured of a spot in the main draw.

Draxl qualified for the Australian Open this year, marking his first Grand Slam. Galarneau has yet to play in a main draw at a Grand Slam.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, Katherine Sebov, Kayla Cross, Carol Zhao and Cadence Brace play first-round women's qualifiers on Tuesday.