Canada's Gabriel Diallo jumped 11 spots to a career-high No. 44 in the ATP world men's tennis rankings after winning his first ATP Tour title over the weekend.
Diallo defeated Belgium's Zizou Bergs 7-5, 7-6 (8) in Sunday's final at the Libema Open, an ATP 250-level tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.
The 23-year-old from Montreal eliminated 20th-ranked Ugo Humbert of France in the semifinals and 22nd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarterfinals.
Diallo joined fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the top 50 of the rankings released Monday.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, rose two spots to No. 27 while Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., slipped one position to No. 31.
On the WTA Tour, 30th-ranked Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was the lone Canadian in the top 50.
